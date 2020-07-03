All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4329 Utah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4329 Utah Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

4329 Utah Avenue

4329 Utah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4329 Utah Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quaint property with covered carport. Refurbished home with wood floors, new paint throughout and ceiling fans with central heat and air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Utah Avenue have any available units?
4329 Utah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Utah Avenue have?
Some of 4329 Utah Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Utah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Utah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Utah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Utah Avenue offers parking.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have a pool?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University