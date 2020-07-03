Rent Calculator
4329 Utah Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4329 Utah Avenue
4329 Utah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4329 Utah Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quaint property with covered carport. Refurbished home with wood floors, new paint throughout and ceiling fans with central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have any available units?
4329 Utah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4329 Utah Avenue have?
Some of 4329 Utah Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4329 Utah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Utah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Utah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Utah Avenue offers parking.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have a pool?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Utah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Utah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
