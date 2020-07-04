Rent Calculator
4325 Willow Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:12 PM
1 of 1
4325 Willow Lane
4325 Willow Lane
No Longer Available
Location
4325 Willow Lane, Dallas, TX 75244
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
traditional, updated 4 bedroom house. Brick and wood floor in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard, circle drive in front. Open kitchen to family room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4325 Willow Lane have any available units?
4325 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4325 Willow Lane have?
Some of 4325 Willow Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 4325 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Willow Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4325 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 4325 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 4325 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 4325 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
