All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4323 Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4323 Brown Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:10 AM
4323 Brown Street
4323 Brown Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4323 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Completed upgrade condo! granite countertops, frameless shower doors, ceramic tile, laminate bedroom floors, new ceiling fans, LED lights and much more.
Washer and Dryer included!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4323 Brown Street have any available units?
4323 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4323 Brown Street have?
Some of 4323 Brown Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4323 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4323 Brown Street offer parking?
No, 4323 Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Brown Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 4323 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 4323 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
