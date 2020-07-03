Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4323 Bonnie View Rd
4323 Bonnie View Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4323 Bonnie View Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4323 Bonnie View Rd Available 03/16/20 Great 3 bedroom home! - Nice 3-2-1 brick home for a great price! $26 alarm fee. Call to view today!
(RLNE5532434)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd have any available units?
4323 Bonnie View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4323 Bonnie View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Bonnie View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Bonnie View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Bonnie View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd offer parking?
No, 4323 Bonnie View Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Bonnie View Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd have a pool?
No, 4323 Bonnie View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd have accessible units?
No, 4323 Bonnie View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Bonnie View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Bonnie View Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Bonnie View Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
