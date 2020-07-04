Rent Calculator
4321 N Cresthaven Road
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4321 N Cresthaven Road
4321 North Cresthaven Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4321 North Cresthaven Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Bluffview Estates. Exceptionally well designed inside and out. Open spaces, vaulted ceilings, great lighting and peaceful landscaping for ultimate enjoyment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 N Cresthaven Road have any available units?
4321 N Cresthaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4321 N Cresthaven Road have?
Some of 4321 N Cresthaven Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4321 N Cresthaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
4321 N Cresthaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 N Cresthaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 4321 N Cresthaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4321 N Cresthaven Road offer parking?
No, 4321 N Cresthaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 4321 N Cresthaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 N Cresthaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 N Cresthaven Road have a pool?
No, 4321 N Cresthaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 4321 N Cresthaven Road have accessible units?
No, 4321 N Cresthaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 N Cresthaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 N Cresthaven Road has units with dishwashers.
