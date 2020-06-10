4320 Concho Street

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mockingbird Elementary! Hardwood floors throughout, 2 living spaces, washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has attached full bath. Large backyard in a great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
