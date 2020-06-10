All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

4320 Concho Street

4320 Concho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Concho Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mockingbird Elementary! Hardwood floors throughout, 2 living spaces, washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has attached full bath. Large backyard in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Concho Street have any available units?
4320 Concho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Concho Street have?
Some of 4320 Concho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Concho Street currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Concho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Concho Street pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Concho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4320 Concho Street offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Concho Street offers parking.
Does 4320 Concho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Concho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Concho Street have a pool?
No, 4320 Concho Street does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Concho Street have accessible units?
No, 4320 Concho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Concho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Concho Street does not have units with dishwashers.

