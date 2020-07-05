4319 Travis Street

Great LOCATION! Walk to Katy Trail, Knox Ave, Trader Joe's. Spacious 3 bd, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome with 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, HDWD floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
