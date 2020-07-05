All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4319 Travis Street

4319 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Great LOCATION! Walk to Katy Trail, Knox Ave, Trader Joe's. Spacious 3 bd, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome with 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, HDWD floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Travis Street have any available units?
4319 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Travis Street have?
Some of 4319 Travis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4319 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4319 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4319 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4319 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 Travis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

