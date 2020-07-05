Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4319 Glenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4319 Glenwood Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:44 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4319 Glenwood Avenue
4319 Glenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4319 Glenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful original home with updates through out. Large rooms and beautiful yard. Open patio and sun room. 3 car carport with storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4319 Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
4319 Glenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4319 Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 4319 Glenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4319 Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Glenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Glenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4319 Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Glenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4319 Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 Glenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4319 Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4319 Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Glenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University