All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4318 Merrell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4318 Merrell Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4318 Merrell Road

4318 Merrell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4318 Merrell Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sought after Bonham-Merrell-Sexton area. Great drive-up with covered porch and plantation shutters. Living and dining areas open. Large kitchen and breakfast room. 2 spacious bedrooms. Updated baths. Hardwoods throughout the house. Backyard with wooden fence and covered patio. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Merrell Road have any available units?
4318 Merrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 Merrell Road have?
Some of 4318 Merrell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Merrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Merrell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Merrell Road pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Merrell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4318 Merrell Road offer parking?
No, 4318 Merrell Road does not offer parking.
Does 4318 Merrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Merrell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Merrell Road have a pool?
No, 4318 Merrell Road does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Merrell Road have accessible units?
No, 4318 Merrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Merrell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 Merrell Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University