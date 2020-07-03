Sought after Bonham-Merrell-Sexton area. Great drive-up with covered porch and plantation shutters. Living and dining areas open. Large kitchen and breakfast room. 2 spacious bedrooms. Updated baths. Hardwoods throughout the house. Backyard with wooden fence and covered patio. All appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Does 4318 Merrell Road have any available units?
4318 Merrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
