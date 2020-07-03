All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4316 Munger Avenue

4316 Munger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Munger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love this modern 2 BDRM, 2.5 BTH Ikon Residential home located in up­ and­ coming Uptown East, just minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Henderson Avenue and Lower Greenville. This light and bright two­ story home features contemporary designer finishes, floor­ to ­ceiling windows, a floating staircase, smooth concrete floors downstairs, beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs and an open­ concept floor plan. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, minimalist cabinetry, quartz countertops and an oversized island. The upstairs master suite includes a luxurious ensuite bathroom with double ­sink vanity and frameless glass shower. Enjoy the private, low maintenance backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Munger Avenue have any available units?
4316 Munger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Munger Avenue have?
Some of 4316 Munger Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Munger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Munger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Munger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Munger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4316 Munger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Munger Avenue offers parking.
Does 4316 Munger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Munger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Munger Avenue have a pool?
No, 4316 Munger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Munger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4316 Munger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Munger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Munger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

