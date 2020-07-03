4316 Munger Avenue

Amenities

You'll love this modern 2 BDRM, 2.5 BTH Ikon Residential home located in up­ and­ coming Uptown East, just minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Henderson Avenue and Lower Greenville. This light and bright two­ story home features contemporary designer finishes, floor­ to ­ceiling windows, a floating staircase, smooth concrete floors downstairs, beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs and an open­ concept floor plan. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, minimalist cabinetry, quartz countertops and an oversized island. The upstairs master suite includes a luxurious ensuite bathroom with double ­sink vanity and frameless glass shower. Enjoy the private, low maintenance backyard.