4316 Munger Avenue

Amenities
You'll love this modern 2 BDRM, 2.5 BTH Ikon Residential home located in up and coming Uptown East, just minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Henderson Avenue and Lower Greenville. This light and bright two story home features contemporary designer finishes, floor to ceiling windows, a floating staircase, smooth concrete floors downstairs, beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, minimalist cabinetry, quartz countertops and an oversized island. The upstairs master suite includes a luxurious ensuite bathroom with double sink vanity and frameless glass shower. Enjoy the private, low maintenance backyard.