Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Welcome to 4315 Holland Avenue #15. Beautiful updated townhome in a prime Oak Lawn location. Close to just about everywhere in Dallas: Katy Trail, Uptown entertainment, Design District, Bishop Arts, Turtle Creek-Cedar Springs, Highway 75, Tollway, and Highway 35. A gorgeous interior with open floor plan that features hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd floor. An upgraded enlarged kitchen with plenty of storage space, a gas stove and oven. A master suite is complete with a balcony and master bath with plenty of built-in storage, walk-in closet, and a tiled shower. A 2nd guest bedroom is complete with walk-in closet and full bath. A massive 2 car garage plus lots of storage space, built-in cabinets and utility room.