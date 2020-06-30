All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4315 Holland Avenue

4315 Holland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Holland Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 4315 Holland Avenue #15. Beautiful updated townhome in a prime Oak Lawn location. Close to just about everywhere in Dallas: Katy Trail, Uptown entertainment, Design District, Bishop Arts, Turtle Creek-Cedar Springs, Highway 75, Tollway, and Highway 35. A gorgeous interior with open floor plan that features hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd floor. An upgraded enlarged kitchen with plenty of storage space, a gas stove and oven. A master suite is complete with a balcony and master bath with plenty of built-in storage, walk-in closet, and a tiled shower. A 2nd guest bedroom is complete with walk-in closet and full bath. A massive 2 car garage plus lots of storage space, built-in cabinets and utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4315 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4315 Holland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4315 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4315 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4315 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4315 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

