Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4310 Whitworth Street
4310 Whitworth Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4310 Whitworth Dr, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fresh paint, redone floors, large living area, large bedrooms. Huge fenced backyard. Storage shed in back and one car carport. Cute home move in ready! No Section 8 or housing vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4310 Whitworth Street have any available units?
4310 Whitworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4310 Whitworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Whitworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Whitworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Whitworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4310 Whitworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Whitworth Street offers parking.
Does 4310 Whitworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Whitworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Whitworth Street have a pool?
No, 4310 Whitworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Whitworth Street have accessible units?
No, 4310 Whitworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Whitworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Whitworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Whitworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 Whitworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
