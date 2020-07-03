Rent Calculator
4307 Hamilton Ave
4307 Hamilton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4307 Hamilton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4307 Hamilton Ave have any available units?
4307 Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4307 Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 4307 Hamilton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4307 Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 Hamilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4307 Hamilton Ave offer parking?
No, 4307 Hamilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4307 Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 4307 Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4307 Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Hamilton Ave has units with dishwashers.
