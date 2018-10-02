All apartments in Dallas
4303 Jamaica St

4303 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Jamaica Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Jamaica St have any available units?
4303 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Jamaica St have?
Some of 4303 Jamaica St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Jamaica St offer parking?
No, 4303 Jamaica St does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 4303 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 4303 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Jamaica St has units with dishwashers.

