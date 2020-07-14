All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4302 Mckinney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

4302 Mckinney Avenue

4302 Mckinney Avenue · (469) 609-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4302 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1X1 Large-1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4302 Mckinney Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
In the heart of uptown and walking distance to Knox, The Guest House on Mckinney has been completely re-imagined. All new everything this spacious open concept 1 bedroom features washer dryer in the unit, espresso stained hard wood flooring, crown moldings, new baseboards, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans, new windows, and much more. The kitchens have all new cabinetry and hardware, 3M granite counter tops with undermount sink, a suite of premium stainless steel appliances, and island. Bathroom has a new vanity and mirror, nickel plated hardware, new toilet and tub, and light grey marble tile. The Guest House has been professionally landscaped and irrigated. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: None. Carport: $50/month, open lot, decal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4302 Mckinney Avenue offers studio floorplans starting at $1,250 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4302 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Mckinney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4302 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4302 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4302 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4302 Mckinney Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
El Ricardo
409 East 9th Street
Dallas, TX 75203
Village Meadow
8614 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity