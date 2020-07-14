4302 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport

In the heart of uptown and walking distance to Knox, The Guest House on Mckinney has been completely re-imagined. All new everything this spacious open concept 1 bedroom features washer dryer in the unit, espresso stained hard wood flooring, crown moldings, new baseboards, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans, new windows, and much more. The kitchens have all new cabinetry and hardware, 3M granite counter tops with undermount sink, a suite of premium stainless steel appliances, and island. Bathroom has a new vanity and mirror, nickel plated hardware, new toilet and tub, and light grey marble tile. The Guest House has been professionally landscaped and irrigated. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and bars.