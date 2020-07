Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Located in the heart of the Oak Lawn Neighborhood, 4301 Hartford is a boutique 15 unit complex renovated in 2014. The property is a mixture of spacious 1 and 2 bedroom flats including town home style units. Updated interiors feature NEST thermostats, Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Cook Top Stoves, built in Microwaves and oversized closets. Stacked W-D included. Fenced in private back patio in this first floor unit. The property is gated, and features covered parking.