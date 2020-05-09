All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

427 W 10th Street

427 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 West 10th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Stunning new modern development in the heart of the Bishop Arts District! These new construction condos offer everything - a phenomenal location next to some of Dallas' best restaurants, retail and nightlife coupled with all of the amenities you could hope for in a luxury lease property. The property boasts an open floorplan with high-end designer finishes throughout including... top of the line SS appliances, modern smart home features, stained concrete and wood flooring, quartz countertops and an abundance of windows allowing natural light to pour into the home. Enjoy two garage spaces with garage door operners included.

Water, trash, sewer and internet are free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 W 10th Street have any available units?
427 W 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 W 10th Street have?
Some of 427 W 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 W 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 427 W 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 427 W 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 427 W 10th Street offers parking.
Does 427 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 W 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 427 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 427 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 W 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

