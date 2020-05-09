427 W 10th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Stunning new modern development in the heart of the Bishop Arts District! These new construction condos offer everything - a phenomenal location next to some of Dallas' best restaurants, retail and nightlife coupled with all of the amenities you could hope for in a luxury lease property. The property boasts an open floorplan with high-end designer finishes throughout including... top of the line SS appliances, modern smart home features, stained concrete and wood flooring, quartz countertops and an abundance of windows allowing natural light to pour into the home. Enjoy two garage spaces with garage door operners included.



Water, trash, sewer and internet are free!