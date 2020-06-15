4251 Millview Lane

Amenities
Beautifully UPDATED 3 bedrooms,2.1 baths 2800+sqft home.Large Kitchen offers Granite Countertops,island, Stainless Steel Appliances,double oven,downdraft cooktop,upgraded dishwasher,open,bright floorplan.Downstairs offers Den or study area, dining room, master bedroom with engineered hard wood flooring, living room laminate wood flooring with fireplace. Two guest bedrooms with NEW Laminate Wood Flooring, jack n jill bathroom and Game room upstairs.All bathrooms offer granite countertops,updated ceramic tile and fixtures.Extra Large Master bedroom, vaulted ceilings,with huge closet area,master bathroom offers granite counters,two skylights, updated shower,Great location,Close to George Bush,North Dallas Tollway