4251 Millview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4251 Millview Lane

4251 Millview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4251 Millview Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully UPDATED 3 bedrooms,2.1 baths 2800+sqft home.Large Kitchen offers Granite Countertops,island, Stainless Steel Appliances,double oven,downdraft cooktop,upgraded dishwasher,open,bright floorplan.Downstairs offers Den or study area, dining room, master bedroom with engineered hard wood flooring, living room laminate wood flooring with fireplace. Two guest bedrooms with NEW Laminate Wood Flooring, jack n jill bathroom and Game room upstairs.All bathrooms offer granite countertops,updated ceramic tile and fixtures.Extra Large Master bedroom, vaulted ceilings,with huge closet area,master bathroom offers granite counters,two skylights, updated shower,Great location,Close to George Bush,North Dallas Tollway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Millview Lane have any available units?
4251 Millview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 Millview Lane have?
Some of 4251 Millview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Millview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Millview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Millview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Millview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4251 Millview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Millview Lane offers parking.
Does 4251 Millview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Millview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Millview Lane have a pool?
No, 4251 Millview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Millview Lane have accessible units?
No, 4251 Millview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Millview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 Millview Lane has units with dishwashers.

