Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 425 Marshalldell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
425 Marshalldell Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:02 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 Marshalldell Avenue
425 Marshalldell Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
425 Marshalldell Ave, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue have any available units?
425 Marshalldell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 425 Marshalldell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 Marshalldell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Marshalldell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue offer parking?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Marshalldell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Marshalldell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University