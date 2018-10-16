All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4248 Ambrose Drive
4248 Ambrose Drive

4248 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Ambrose Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-ing. Property located in an established neighborhood, 3 bedroom-2 baths, easy access to bus line. Spacious living area and backyard. Schools and information must be verified by the applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
4248 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4248 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Ambrose Drive offers parking.
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Ambrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 4248 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4248 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Ambrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 Ambrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

