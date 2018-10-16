Ready for immediate move-ing. Property located in an established neighborhood, 3 bedroom-2 baths, easy access to bus line. Spacious living area and backyard. Schools and information must be verified by the applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4248 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
4248 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4248 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.