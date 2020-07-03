All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:05 PM

4243 Peppermill Lane

4243 Peppermill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4243 Peppermill Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NORTH DALLAS LOCATION & PLANO SCHOOLS! Spacious floorplan with 4 bedrms, 2 full baths, large family rm, formal living, spacious kitchen, dining & breakfast rms. It has wood floors in formal living, dining & family rms, tile floors in kitchen & baths, SS appliances & tumbled marble backsplash in kitchen! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & easy access to 190 & DNT. ONE OF THE VERY FEW HOUSES IN THAT AREA WITH AT&T FIBER INTERNET AND TV. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Peppermill Lane have any available units?
4243 Peppermill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4243 Peppermill Lane have?
Some of 4243 Peppermill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 Peppermill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Peppermill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Peppermill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4243 Peppermill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4243 Peppermill Lane offer parking?
No, 4243 Peppermill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4243 Peppermill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 Peppermill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Peppermill Lane have a pool?
No, 4243 Peppermill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4243 Peppermill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4243 Peppermill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Peppermill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4243 Peppermill Lane has units with dishwashers.

