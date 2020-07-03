4243 Peppermill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities internet access

BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NORTH DALLAS LOCATION & PLANO SCHOOLS! Spacious floorplan with 4 bedrms, 2 full baths, large family rm, formal living, spacious kitchen, dining & breakfast rms. It has wood floors in formal living, dining & family rms, tile floors in kitchen & baths, SS appliances & tumbled marble backsplash in kitchen! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & easy access to 190 & DNT. ONE OF THE VERY FEW HOUSES IN THAT AREA WITH AT&T FIBER INTERNET AND TV. No pets.