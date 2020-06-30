Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4242 N Capistrano Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4242 N Capistrano Drive
4242 North Capistrano Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
4242 North Capistrano Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great location. Near Dallas Parkway, Plano school. Low maintenance 2 bedroom. Master down with updated bathroom. HOA takes care of lawn, community pool, club house and tennis courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4242 N Capistrano Drive have any available units?
4242 N Capistrano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4242 N Capistrano Drive have?
Some of 4242 N Capistrano Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4242 N Capistrano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4242 N Capistrano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 N Capistrano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4242 N Capistrano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4242 N Capistrano Drive offer parking?
No, 4242 N Capistrano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4242 N Capistrano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 N Capistrano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 N Capistrano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4242 N Capistrano Drive has a pool.
Does 4242 N Capistrano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4242 N Capistrano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 N Capistrano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 N Capistrano Drive has units with dishwashers.
