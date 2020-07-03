All apartments in Dallas
424 Mount Auburn Avenue

424 Mount Auburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 Mount Auburn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
RENTAL PROPERTY – DUPLEX in Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas)

Newly Renovated Duplex - Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake:

• 2 Bed/1 Bath
• 690-700 Sq Ft.
• Kitchen features ALL NEW Stainless-Steel Appliances
(Stove/Refrigerator)
• Fully fenced backyard and private entrance
• AC (Central Air/heat)
• New Carpet throughout
• Annual lease (12-16 mos).
• Rent: $1,200
• Security Deposit: $1,200

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue have any available units?
424 Mount Auburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue have?
Some of 424 Mount Auburn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Mount Auburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 Mount Auburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Mount Auburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Mount Auburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 424 Mount Auburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Mount Auburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

