424 Mount Auburn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

RENTAL PROPERTY – DUPLEX in Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas)



Newly Renovated Duplex - Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake:



• 2 Bed/1 Bath

• 690-700 Sq Ft.

• Kitchen features ALL NEW Stainless-Steel Appliances

(Stove/Refrigerator)

• Fully fenced backyard and private entrance

• AC (Central Air/heat)

• New Carpet throughout

• Annual lease (12-16 mos).

• Rent: $1,200

• Security Deposit: $1,200



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.