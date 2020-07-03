424 Mount Auburn Avenue

Amenities
RENTAL PROPERTY – DUPLEX in Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas)
Newly Renovated Duplex - Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake:
• 2 Bed/1 Bath
• 690-700 Sq Ft.
• Kitchen features ALL NEW Stainless-Steel Appliances
(Stove/Refrigerator)
• Fully fenced backyard and private entrance
• AC (Central Air/heat)
• New Carpet throughout
• Annual lease (12-16 mos).
• Rent: $1,200
• Security Deposit: $1,200
***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.