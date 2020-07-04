Rent Calculator
4232 Holland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
4232 Holland Ave
4232 Holland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4232 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4232-holland-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4232 Holland Ave have any available units?
4232 Holland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4232 Holland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4232 Holland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 Holland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4232 Holland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4232 Holland Ave offer parking?
No, 4232 Holland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4232 Holland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 Holland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 Holland Ave have a pool?
No, 4232 Holland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4232 Holland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4232 Holland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 Holland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4232 Holland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4232 Holland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4232 Holland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
