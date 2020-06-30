4230 Travis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Urban style living at its best with 2 beds, 2.1 baths, a 2-car garage and private 10x25 backyard. Sophisticated finishes include open kitchen-living area with granite counters, stainless Kitchen Aid appliances, gas cooktop, slate tile backsplash, hardwood floors, & plantation shutters. Large master suite with walk-in closet & massive walk-in shower with dual shower heads, granite counters & dual sinks. Private, fenced backyard with covered patio & excellent storage in garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Enjoy this prime location walking distance to the Katy Trail and all the shopping & dining that Knox Street has to offer. Easy access to 75 and the Tollway.