Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:51 PM

4230 Travis Street

4230 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Urban style living at its best with 2 beds, 2.1 baths, a 2-car garage and private 10x25 backyard. Sophisticated finishes include open kitchen-living area with granite counters, stainless Kitchen Aid appliances, gas cooktop, slate tile backsplash, hardwood floors, & plantation shutters. Large master suite with walk-in closet & massive walk-in shower with dual shower heads, granite counters & dual sinks. Private, fenced backyard with covered patio & excellent storage in garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Enjoy this prime location walking distance to the Katy Trail and all the shopping & dining that Knox Street has to offer. Easy access to 75 and the Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Travis Street have any available units?
4230 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 Travis Street have?
Some of 4230 Travis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4230 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4230 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4230 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4230 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 Travis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4230 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4230 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

