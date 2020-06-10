All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:23 AM

4227 Merrell Road

4227 Merrell Road · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Merrell Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Prime location, east of Midway, Quiet, friendly neighborhood, hardwood floors, recent roof, AC, appliances, & water heater. Oversized backyard with large storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Merrell Road have any available units?
4227 Merrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Merrell Road have?
Some of 4227 Merrell Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Merrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Merrell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Merrell Road pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Merrell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4227 Merrell Road offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Merrell Road offers parking.
Does 4227 Merrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Merrell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Merrell Road have a pool?
No, 4227 Merrell Road does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Merrell Road have accessible units?
No, 4227 Merrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Merrell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Merrell Road has units with dishwashers.

