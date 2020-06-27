All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:52 AM

4223 Wycliff Avenue

4223 Wycliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4223 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Deluxe Town house. Modern Architecture with new Appliances. 1. floor-large 2 car Garage. Study for your home office. 2. Floor with a large Liv. room-Dining room and a very open floor plan-Granite counter tops & wood floors-gourmet kitchen with a wine cooler-Plantation shutters throughout-3. Floor: Balcony is awaiting you-2 large Bedrooms-De Luxe glassed in shower & tub -Close to Whole Foods-West Village & Highland park.
Available 4-1-2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
4223 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 4223 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Wycliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4223 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Wycliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 4223 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Wycliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 4223 Wycliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4223 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 Wycliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

