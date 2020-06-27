4223 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Deluxe Town house. Modern Architecture with new Appliances. 1. floor-large 2 car Garage. Study for your home office. 2. Floor with a large Liv. room-Dining room and a very open floor plan-Granite counter tops & wood floors-gourmet kitchen with a wine cooler-Plantation shutters throughout-3. Floor: Balcony is awaiting you-2 large Bedrooms-De Luxe glassed in shower & tub -Close to Whole Foods-West Village & Highland park. Available 4-1-2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
