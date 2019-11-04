4219 Travis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Living in style but staying smart can be THIS easy! Located in a cul-de-sac, minutes away from the Katy Trail and the exciting Knox&Henderson, the 3 level townhouse has all the bells and whistles: high ceilings, oversized windows with plantation shutters, hardwood floors, fresh paint&carpet, abundant closets with plenty of storage and upgrades throughout. Main living area on the second floor has a built-in bar, fireplace and outdoor balcony with grill, and it is ready to entertain. Clean, spacious and inviting, this beauty is ready to welcome you home.