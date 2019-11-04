All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:06 PM

4219 Travis Street

4219 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Living in style but staying smart can be THIS easy! Located in a cul-de-sac, minutes away from the Katy Trail and the exciting Knox&Henderson, the 3 level townhouse has all the bells and whistles: high ceilings, oversized windows with plantation shutters, hardwood floors, fresh paint&carpet, abundant closets with plenty of storage and upgrades throughout. Main living area on the second floor has a built-in bar, fireplace and outdoor balcony with grill, and it is ready to entertain. Clean, spacious and inviting, this beauty is ready to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Travis Street have any available units?
4219 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Travis Street have?
Some of 4219 Travis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4219 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4219 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4219 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4219 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

