Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

4218 Newton

4218 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Newton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally updated 2 bedroom condo with designer touches, private fenced patio and a fireplace. Walkable to Equinox, restaurants and grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Newton have any available units?
4218 Newton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 Newton have?
Some of 4218 Newton's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Newton currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Newton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Newton pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Newton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4218 Newton offer parking?
No, 4218 Newton does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Newton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Newton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Newton have a pool?
No, 4218 Newton does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Newton have accessible units?
No, 4218 Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Newton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4218 Newton has units with dishwashers.

