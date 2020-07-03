4217 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Great 1 bedroom apartment in excellent neighborhood. Charming 1940 Mediterranean style apartment Updated and Spacious unit with UTILITIES INCLUDED. This old charming feature will offer you a timeless living experience. Close to downtown and moments from Dallas North Tollway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
4217 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 4217 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.