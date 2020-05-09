Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4217 Sheffield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4217 Sheffield Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4217 Sheffield Dr
4217 Brandon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4217 Brandon Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this one! Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a Great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have any available units?
4217 Sheffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4217 Sheffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Sheffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Sheffield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Sheffield Dr offers parking.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have a pool?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University