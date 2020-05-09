All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:31 AM

4217 Sheffield Dr

4217 Brandon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Brandon Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this one! Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a Great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have any available units?
4217 Sheffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4217 Sheffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Sheffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Sheffield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Sheffield Dr offers parking.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have a pool?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Sheffield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Sheffield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

