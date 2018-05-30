All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4211 Summitt Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4211 Summitt Ridge Dr

4211 Summit Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Summit Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2CP home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr have any available units?
4211 Summitt Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Summitt Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Summitt Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

