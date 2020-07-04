4211 Newton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Location, location, location! Updated & impressively immaculate. Just blocks from Highland Park in well-maintained, quiet complex in Oak lawn - Turtle Creek area. First floor unit with TWO private patios! Yes… TWO private patios! Park your car at your own back door & walk right in to your gorgeous new home featuring updates top to bottom... from recessed lighting to wide-plank flooring. Fabulous kitchen with granite waterfall countertop & stainless steel appliances. Barn door adds additional privacy in bedroom wing. Spa-like bathroom has fresh, white subway tile, large rainfall shower-head, granite counter & built-in display cabinet. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large utility closet. THIS IS IT!