Dallas, TX
4211 Newton Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:55 AM

4211 Newton Avenue

4211 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Newton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Location, location, location! Updated & impressively immaculate. Just blocks from Highland Park in well-maintained, quiet complex in Oak lawn - Turtle Creek area. First floor unit with TWO private patios! Yes… TWO private patios! Park your car at your own back door & walk right in to your gorgeous new home featuring updates top to bottom... from recessed lighting to wide-plank flooring. Fabulous kitchen with granite waterfall countertop & stainless steel appliances. Barn door adds additional privacy in bedroom wing. Spa-like bathroom has fresh, white subway tile, large rainfall shower-head, granite counter & built-in display cabinet. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large utility closet. THIS IS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Newton Avenue have any available units?
4211 Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Newton Avenue have?
Some of 4211 Newton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Newton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4211 Newton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4211 Newton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4211 Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Newton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Newton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4211 Newton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4211 Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Newton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

