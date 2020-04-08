Amenities

4210 Fairmount Street Apt #4023, Dallas, TX 75219 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. No pets allowed. Highly-Desirable Apartments in Oak Lawn You have found a private haven for those who want to be close to the action without being in the middle of it. Ideally located just north of Uptown, less than 10 minutes from Downtown Dallas, Uptown, the Arts District, the Design District and Turtle Creek. Here, residents can enjoy endless dining, shopping, cultural and social diversions. All the amenities of Uptown living in a more intimate environment. Come view some of the most luxurious Oak Lawn apartments Dallas TX has to offer today! Community Amenities Indulgent Pool Plaza And Fireside Lounge Hot And Cold Java Bar Three Professional Wellness Studios with CrossFit Inspired Equipment Bark Park With Pet-Grooming Station Smoke-Free Community Valet Dry Cleaning Cleaning and Car Wash Services Private Bike Storage Resort Style Pool with Grilling Areas Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Convenient Elevator Access Yoga And Spin Room Cyber Cafe Starbucks Coffee Bar Media Room with 7-50 Inch Televisions Relaxation Garden 24-hour Controlled Access Resident Parking Garage- Included Individual Indoor Storage Rooms Tanning Studio 24-Hour Access To Packages Via Our Luxer Room 24--Hour Resident Lounge with Transportation Waiting Room Shuffle Board, Pool Table, and Poker Table Outdoor Gourmet Kitchen With Expansive Social Grilling Station [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3530465 ]