Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:11 PM

4210 Fairmount Street

4210 Fairmount Street · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Fairmount Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
coffee bar
elevator
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
valet service
yoga
4210 Fairmount Street Apt #4023, Dallas, TX 75219 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. No pets allowed. Highly-Desirable Apartments in Oak Lawn You have found a private haven for those who want to be close to the action without being in the middle of it. Ideally located just north of Uptown, less than 10 minutes from Downtown Dallas, Uptown, the Arts District, the Design District and Turtle Creek. Here, residents can enjoy endless dining, shopping, cultural and social diversions. All the amenities of Uptown living in a more intimate environment. Come view some of the most luxurious Oak Lawn apartments Dallas TX has to offer today! Community Amenities Indulgent Pool Plaza And Fireside Lounge Hot And Cold Java Bar Three Professional Wellness Studios with CrossFit Inspired Equipment Bark Park With Pet-Grooming Station Smoke-Free Community Valet Dry Cleaning Cleaning and Car Wash Services Private Bike Storage Resort Style Pool with Grilling Areas Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Convenient Elevator Access Yoga And Spin Room Cyber Cafe Starbucks Coffee Bar Media Room with 7-50 Inch Televisions Relaxation Garden 24-hour Controlled Access Resident Parking Garage- Included Individual Indoor Storage Rooms Tanning Studio 24-Hour Access To Packages Via Our Luxer Room 24--Hour Resident Lounge with Transportation Waiting Room Shuffle Board, Pool Table, and Poker Table Outdoor Gourmet Kitchen With Expansive Social Grilling Station [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3530465 ]

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Fairmount Street have any available units?
4210 Fairmount Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Fairmount Street have?
Some of 4210 Fairmount Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Fairmount Street currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Fairmount Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Fairmount Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Fairmount Street is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Fairmount Street offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Fairmount Street offers parking.
Does 4210 Fairmount Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Fairmount Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Fairmount Street have a pool?
Yes, 4210 Fairmount Street has a pool.
Does 4210 Fairmount Street have accessible units?
No, 4210 Fairmount Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Fairmount Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Fairmount Street does not have units with dishwashers.

