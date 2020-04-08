All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 421 Bluewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
421 Bluewood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM

421 Bluewood Drive

421 Bluewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

421 Bluewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Bluewood Drive have any available units?
421 Bluewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Bluewood Drive have?
Some of 421 Bluewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Bluewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Bluewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Bluewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Bluewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 421 Bluewood Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Bluewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Bluewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Bluewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Bluewood Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Bluewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Bluewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Bluewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Bluewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Bluewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University