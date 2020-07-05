All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4204 Brockbank

4204 Brockbank Court · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Brockbank Court, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Storage space
Breakfast nook
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Freezer
Private pool
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Gated entry
Shared pool
Near transportation
Playground
Barbecue
Business center
LEASE TERMS
12 month lease terms.
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Website: http://www.santafeaptinfo.com

Contact info:
Santa Fe Apartments
Santa Fe
214-357-2817
santafe@srgresidential.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Brockbank have any available units?
4204 Brockbank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Brockbank have?
Some of 4204 Brockbank's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Brockbank currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Brockbank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Brockbank pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Brockbank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4204 Brockbank offer parking?
No, 4204 Brockbank does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Brockbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Brockbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Brockbank have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Brockbank has a pool.
Does 4204 Brockbank have accessible units?
No, 4204 Brockbank does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Brockbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Brockbank has units with dishwashers.

