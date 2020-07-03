All apartments in Dallas
Location

4204 Briarbend Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
In the middle of the buzz! Desired location near all activities! Kitchen and breakfast nook features hardwood floor, window seat. Family room has gas log fireplace for cold nights. Highly desired Plano ISD. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Briarbend Road have any available units?
4204 Briarbend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Briarbend Road have?
Some of 4204 Briarbend Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Briarbend Road currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Briarbend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Briarbend Road pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Briarbend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4204 Briarbend Road offer parking?
No, 4204 Briarbend Road does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Briarbend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Briarbend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Briarbend Road have a pool?
No, 4204 Briarbend Road does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Briarbend Road have accessible units?
No, 4204 Briarbend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Briarbend Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Briarbend Road has units with dishwashers.

