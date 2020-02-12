Rent Calculator
4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue
4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue
4202 Robert L. Parish Sr Avenue
4202 Robert L. Parish Sr Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed, 1 bath, new floors, fresh paint, move-in ready, large, corner lot. well maintained, won't last long.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have any available units?
4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue offers parking.
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have a pool?
No, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
