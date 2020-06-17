All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:54 AM

4200 NORTHCREST

4200 Northcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Northcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully Updated Home with large fenced backyard for lease. Conveniently located for easy commutes & offers a Serene Paradise inside our bustling City. Central to Private School Corridor. Additionally, the Modern Updates, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cook top & Convection Oven, Builtin Professional Series Refrigerator & Freezer, Step in Shower, New Plumbing Fixtures, Greenhouse, Oversized Carport, Privacy Fence & Electric Gate, Closet Organizers, Auto on off Lights in Closets & Storage areas & great floor plan for entertaining. Owner is a licensed Texas Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 NORTHCREST have any available units?
4200 NORTHCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 NORTHCREST have?
Some of 4200 NORTHCREST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 NORTHCREST currently offering any rent specials?
4200 NORTHCREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 NORTHCREST pet-friendly?
No, 4200 NORTHCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4200 NORTHCREST offer parking?
Yes, 4200 NORTHCREST offers parking.
Does 4200 NORTHCREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 NORTHCREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 NORTHCREST have a pool?
No, 4200 NORTHCREST does not have a pool.
Does 4200 NORTHCREST have accessible units?
No, 4200 NORTHCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 NORTHCREST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 NORTHCREST has units with dishwashers.

