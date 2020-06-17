4200 NORTHCREST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully Updated Home with large fenced backyard for lease. Conveniently located for easy commutes & offers a Serene Paradise inside our bustling City. Central to Private School Corridor. Additionally, the Modern Updates, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cook top & Convection Oven, Builtin Professional Series Refrigerator & Freezer, Step in Shower, New Plumbing Fixtures, Greenhouse, Oversized Carport, Privacy Fence & Electric Gate, Closet Organizers, Auto on off Lights in Closets & Storage areas & great floor plan for entertaining. Owner is a licensed Texas Realtor.