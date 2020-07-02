All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 420 Josephine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
420 Josephine Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:49 AM

420 Josephine Street

420 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Josephine Street, Dallas, TX 75246

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Walking Distance to Baylor Medical. Close to Downtown. Hard Surface Floor throughout first floor. New Carpet upstairs. See Through Fireplace separates Living Areas. Master Suite has Balcony overlooking garden patio, Garden Tub, Dual sinks, Separate Shower with Frameless Glass Door, walk in closet. Second Bedroom and Bathroom also upstairs. Full Size Utility Room. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included. Gated Rear Entry Drive for added Security. Ideal for Roommate, Med Students, Dental Students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Josephine Street have any available units?
420 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Josephine Street have?
Some of 420 Josephine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Josephine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 420 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 420 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Josephine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 420 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Josephine Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University