420 Josephine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Walking Distance to Baylor Medical. Close to Downtown. Hard Surface Floor throughout first floor. New Carpet upstairs. See Through Fireplace separates Living Areas. Master Suite has Balcony overlooking garden patio, Garden Tub, Dual sinks, Separate Shower with Frameless Glass Door, walk in closet. Second Bedroom and Bathroom also upstairs. Full Size Utility Room. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included. Gated Rear Entry Drive for added Security. Ideal for Roommate, Med Students, Dental Students.