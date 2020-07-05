4191 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled, this Midway Hollow home oozes character and boasts a wide range of upgrades. Open floor plan with abundant living space. Completely updated kitchen has cork flooring, concrete counters, brand new gas range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Oversized master w walk-in closet. Wonderfully sized 2nd bed. 2 remodeled light, bright, white bathrooms w subway tile. New wood slat blinds w cloth trim tape, plaster walls & slate detailing, new security system. Electric gate, full 2 car garage & additional 450 sq ft storage building perfect as a workshop too. Enormous fenced in back yard. Pristine & move-in ready.