Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 Bath home with approximate 1100sqft. Completely renovated home, with new flooring, kitchen, and fence surrounding the property. Property comes with refrigerator, stove range, and dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 Hartsdale Dr have any available units?
419 Hartsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area
What amenities does 419 Hartsdale Dr have?
Some of 419 Hartsdale Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Hartsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
419 Hartsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.