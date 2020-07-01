All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:53 PM

419 Hartsdale Dr

419 Hartsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 Hartsdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 Bath home with approximate 1100sqft. Completely renovated home, with new flooring, kitchen, and fence surrounding the property. Property comes with refrigerator, stove range, and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Hartsdale Dr have any available units?
419 Hartsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Hartsdale Dr have?
Some of 419 Hartsdale Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Hartsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
419 Hartsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Hartsdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 419 Hartsdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 419 Hartsdale Dr offer parking?
No, 419 Hartsdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 419 Hartsdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Hartsdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Hartsdale Dr have a pool?
No, 419 Hartsdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 419 Hartsdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 419 Hartsdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Hartsdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Hartsdale Dr has units with dishwashers.

