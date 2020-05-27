4156 Willow Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 1 story on big treed corner lot*Sleek & stylish front doors welcome you into an open floor plan with over-sized gas log stacked stone fireplace & cedar mantle*Engineered wood floors cover all living areas and halls*Sleek tiled bathrooms*Open kitchen includes new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & farmhouse sink, 5 burner gas range, island mounted microwave & dishwasher*New energy efficient windows throughout*Wall of storage cabinets in hall*Skylights in kitchen & family rooms*Modern fixtures & hardware*Spacious rear patio*