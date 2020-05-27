All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4156 Willow Ridge Drive

4156 Willow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4156 Willow Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 1 story on big treed corner lot*Sleek & stylish front doors welcome you into an open floor plan with over-sized gas log stacked stone fireplace & cedar mantle*Engineered wood floors cover all living areas and halls*Sleek tiled bathrooms*Open kitchen includes new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & farmhouse sink, 5 burner gas range, island mounted microwave & dishwasher*New energy efficient windows throughout*Wall of storage cabinets in hall*Skylights in kitchen & family rooms*Modern fixtures & hardware*Spacious rear patio*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive have any available units?
4156 Willow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4156 Willow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4156 Willow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4156 Willow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4156 Willow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4156 Willow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4156 Willow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4156 Willow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4156 Willow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4156 Willow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4156 Willow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4156 Willow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

