---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b4374b0c4 ---- Spacious Home in the Oak Cliff Area Close to 2 Major Highways and New Shopping Center Large Kitchen Spacious Backyard Large bathrooms shower/tub Hard Floor Surface Central Air/Heating
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 Longridge Ave have any available units?
415 Longridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Longridge Ave have?
Some of 415 Longridge Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Longridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 Longridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.