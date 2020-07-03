4143 Odessa Street

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Dallas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer hook-up, 2 inch wood blinds through out, over the range microwave, all new flooring , and fenced backyard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,275/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Richard Fitzpatrick at 214-406-4700 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.