All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4143 Odessa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4143 Odessa Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

4143 Odessa Street

4143 Odessa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4143 Odessa Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Dallas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer hook-up, 2 inch wood blinds through out, over the range microwave, all new flooring , and fenced backyard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,275/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Richard Fitzpatrick at 214-406-4700 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Odessa Street have any available units?
4143 Odessa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Odessa Street have?
Some of 4143 Odessa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Odessa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Odessa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Odessa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Odessa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Odessa Street offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Odessa Street offers parking.
Does 4143 Odessa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 Odessa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Odessa Street have a pool?
No, 4143 Odessa Street does not have a pool.
Does 4143 Odessa Street have accessible units?
No, 4143 Odessa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Odessa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Odessa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University