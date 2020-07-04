4142 Herschel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available for move-in August 23rd. Water and Gas Paid by the Owner. Updated condo in a gated community with Loft Office. Double master bedrooms on the first floor with guest half bath! High ceilings, large windows with lots of natural lighting. Travertine and Hardwood floors, Granite-Kitchen, Custom Cabinets. All appliances including washer and dryer included. The unit has assigned one car garage and assigned one car uncovered parking spot. Great Location, rare find to be footsteps from HP, UpTown, Oaklawn and all major Highways. One small to medium size fully grown up to 35 pounds no puppies. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools.