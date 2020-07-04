All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4142 Herschel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4142 Herschel Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:16 AM

4142 Herschel Avenue

4142 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4142 Herschel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for move-in August 23rd. Water and Gas Paid by the Owner. Updated condo in a gated community with Loft Office. Double master bedrooms on the first floor with guest half bath! High ceilings, large windows with lots of natural lighting. Travertine and Hardwood floors, Granite-Kitchen, Custom Cabinets. All appliances including washer and dryer included. The unit has assigned one car garage and assigned one car uncovered parking spot. Great Location, rare find to be footsteps from HP, UpTown, Oaklawn and all major Highways. One small to medium size fully grown up to 35 pounds no puppies. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Herschel Avenue have any available units?
4142 Herschel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4142 Herschel Avenue have?
Some of 4142 Herschel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 Herschel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Herschel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Herschel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4142 Herschel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4142 Herschel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4142 Herschel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4142 Herschel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4142 Herschel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Herschel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4142 Herschel Avenue has a pool.
Does 4142 Herschel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4142 Herschel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Herschel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4142 Herschel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University