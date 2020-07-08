All apartments in Dallas
4142 Cedar Springs Rd
4142 Cedar Springs Rd

4142 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4142 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5779468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd have any available units?
4142 Cedar Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4142 Cedar Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Cedar Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Cedar Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4142 Cedar Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4142 Cedar Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

