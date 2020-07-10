Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4137 Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4137 Parkside Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:20 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4137 Parkside Drive
4137 Parkside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4137 Parkside Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have any available units?
4137 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4137 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 4137 Parkside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4137 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University