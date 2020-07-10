All apartments in Dallas
4137 Parkside Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:20 PM

4137 Parkside Drive

4137 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Parkside Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Parkside Drive have any available units?
4137 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 4137 Parkside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4137 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.

