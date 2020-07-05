Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4131 Robertson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4131 Robertson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4131 Robertson Drive
4131 Robertson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4131 Robertson Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Dallas. Spacious back yard, close to highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4131 Robertson Drive have any available units?
4131 Robertson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4131 Robertson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Robertson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Robertson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Robertson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4131 Robertson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Robertson Drive offers parking.
Does 4131 Robertson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Robertson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Robertson Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Robertson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Robertson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Robertson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Robertson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Robertson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Robertson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 Robertson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University