Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:07 AM

4130 Mehalia Drive

4130 Mehalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Mehalia Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Mehalia Drive have any available units?
4130 Mehalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Mehalia Drive have?
Some of 4130 Mehalia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Mehalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Mehalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Mehalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Mehalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4130 Mehalia Drive offer parking?
No, 4130 Mehalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4130 Mehalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Mehalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Mehalia Drive have a pool?
No, 4130 Mehalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Mehalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4130 Mehalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Mehalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Mehalia Drive has units with dishwashers.

